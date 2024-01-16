Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00.

SUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Summit Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.42.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Summit Materials had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $743,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,925,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,353,000 after buying an additional 136,921 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

