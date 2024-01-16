Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC set a C$40.00 price target on Strathcona Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.40.

Strathcona Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at Strathcona Resources

Shares of TSE SCR traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$23.54. The company had a trading volume of 25,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,489. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a PE ratio of -10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 11.09. Strathcona Resources has a 1-year low of C$20.16 and a 1-year high of C$30.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.39.

In other news, Director Cody Church purchased 1,140 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,080.00. In related news, Director Andrew Kim acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.42 per share, with a total value of C$67,251.00. Also, Director Cody Church acquired 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,080.00. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

About Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

See Also

