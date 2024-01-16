Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 3705630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £1.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

