StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Barclays

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STNE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

STNE stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.84. 6,591,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,578,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 2.44.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,575 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,379,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,504,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 85.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,404,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 164.9% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,224,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

