StockNews.com Lowers Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PAM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pampa Energía from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Pampa Energía stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.07. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.02 million. Research analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 56,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 38,934 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

