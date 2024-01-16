StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Trading Up 13.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. XBiotech has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 550.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.