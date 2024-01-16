StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Get PCTEL alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCTI

PCTEL Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $6.99 on Friday. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.26 million, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.35.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCTEL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PCTEL by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 36,793 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in PCTEL by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 322,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 99,470 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in PCTEL in the second quarter worth $51,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.