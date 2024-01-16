StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Up 2.7 %

JOB opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $0.63.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.36 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in GEE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in GEE Group by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GEE Group by 630.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 215,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 83.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 299,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 136,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.