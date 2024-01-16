StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
JOB opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $0.63.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.36 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
