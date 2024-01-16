StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Trading Up 1.5 %

CLRO opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $24.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 112.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ClearOne by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

