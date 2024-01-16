StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %
ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 28.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZW Data Action Technologies
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.