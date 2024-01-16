StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in Great Ajax by 15.9% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 54,913 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 25.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 230,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 46,964 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 9.3% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 720,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,428 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

