Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock traded up 0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 107,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,358. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is 14.81. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52 week low of 12.93 and a 52 week high of 17.05.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0909 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 201,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 13.27 per share, for a total transaction of 2,667,986.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,445,675 shares in the company, valued at 151,884,107.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,238,306 shares of company stock worth $45,146,048 over the last 90 days.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

