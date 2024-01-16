Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,562 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,392. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average is $81.45.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.