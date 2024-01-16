Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $225,000 Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $292,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DINO traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

DINO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

