Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $283,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGT stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $481.43. The company had a trading volume of 113,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,230. The business’s 50-day moving average is $467.57 and its 200 day moving average is $443.48. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $327.64 and a one year high of $487.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.