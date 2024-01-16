Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $254,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,901. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $21.60.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

