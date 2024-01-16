Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.19. 130,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,819. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.93. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LADR

Ladder Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.