Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,966 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.2% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $8,447,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.40.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $9.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $683.24. 2,388,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,178. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $683.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $624.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $578.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $303.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

