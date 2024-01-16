Stifel Nicolaus Increases Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $215.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.33.

Get Zoetis alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $198.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. Analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.