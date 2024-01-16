Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart Purchases 98,000 Shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Stock

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart purchased 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$14,700.00.

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) Stock Down 5.9 %

CVE PORE traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.08. 45,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,979. The stock has a market cap of C$5.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. QC Copper and Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.11.

About QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V)

PowerOre Inc owns a diversified portfolio of battery metal assets in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Mann silver-cobalt mine property covering an area of 852.5 hectares in 18 contiguous mining claims located in the Milner Township, Ontario; and MacMurchy nickel property with 1 claim covering approximately 16 hectares located in the Gowganda District, Ontario.

