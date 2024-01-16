STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Given a C$6.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) has been given a C$6.25 price target by Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STEP

STEP Energy Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at STEP Energy Services

STEP traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.08. 98,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,437. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$294.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other STEP Energy Services news, Director Edward David Lafehr purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.22 per share, with a total value of C$42,200.00. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.