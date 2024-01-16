Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Raised to C$86.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$86.29.

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$78.85 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$46.02 and a 52-week high of C$85.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60. The stock has a market cap of C$4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$71.28.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.62. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of C$949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$915.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 5.8277901 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total transaction of C$291,600.00. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

