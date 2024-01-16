Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,723 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 2.4% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 554,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

SBUX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.09. 1,606,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,358,688. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

