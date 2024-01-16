Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,950,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 14,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.45. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

