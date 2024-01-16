Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 493,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Spire Global Price Performance

SPIR opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Spire Global has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.13. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 69.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.67%. The business had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Global will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Spire Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

In other news, insider Boyd C. Johnson sold 6,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $28,202.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,839.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Spire Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Lane Generational LLC boosted its stake in Spire Global by 69.3% in the second quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 2,697,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spire Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 71,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Spire Global by 853.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 998,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spire Global by 1,032.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 725,343 shares during the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Spire Global from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Featured Articles

