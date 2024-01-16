Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 493,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Spire Global Price Performance
SPIR opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Spire Global has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32.
Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.13. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 69.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.67%. The business had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Global will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Spire Global
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Spire Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Lane Generational LLC boosted its stake in Spire Global by 69.3% in the second quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 2,697,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spire Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 71,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Spire Global by 853.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 998,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spire Global by 1,032.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 725,343 shares during the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Spire Global from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPIR
About Spire Global
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spire Global
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Surgery Partners feeling no pinch from macroeconomic weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.