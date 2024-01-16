SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.23

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.23 and last traded at $48.28, with a volume of 9555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $513.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

