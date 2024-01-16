SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Swmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XME stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $56.79. The stock had a trading volume of 497,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average is $52.87. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

