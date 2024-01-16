SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $63.25

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.25 and last traded at $63.33, with a volume of 10156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.50.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $927.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,515,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

