Southern Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,290 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.8% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $476.86 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $480.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $464.47 and its 200 day moving average is $449.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

