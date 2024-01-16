SOS (NYSE:SOS) Stock Price Up 3.9%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.02. 34,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 223,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

SOS Trading Up 4.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOS during the first quarter worth $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SOS by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,272 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SOS by 28.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SOS by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 344,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SOS by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

