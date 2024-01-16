SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH opened at $5.23 on Friday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 117.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.53%. The business had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

About SOPHiA GENETICS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the second quarter worth about $2,520,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 153.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 12.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the first quarter worth about $90,000. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

Featured Articles

