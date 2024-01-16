Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.08

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 6156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
