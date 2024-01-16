Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $198.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.75.

SNOW opened at $191.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.81 and a 200 day moving average of $168.30. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $202.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $604,181.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,449,753.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,310,453.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $604,181.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,449,753.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 537,565 shares of company stock valued at $102,594,056. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Snowflake by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Snowflake by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $4,583,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

