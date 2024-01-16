Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 2,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 33,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Snap One from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $270.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.89 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Snap One by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Snap One by 1,447.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 411.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 2,779.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap One by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

