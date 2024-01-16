Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Snail
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snail stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snail Stock Down 1.8 %
Snail stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. Snail has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.32.
About Snail
Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.
