SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives $26.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.60.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens decreased their price objective on SmartFinancial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $384.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $28.38.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Insider Activity at SmartFinancial

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,750 shares of company stock valued at $336,056 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 233,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Free Report

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.