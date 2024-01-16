Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.90

Shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 1040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Sky Harbour Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 85.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Sky Harbour Group worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Articles

