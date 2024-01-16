SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund stock opened at C$15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$134.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.30. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$14.66 and a 52 week high of C$17.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lembit Janes sold 96,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.30, for a total value of C$1,566,234.40. 28.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

