Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,803,300 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 13,000,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,700.8 days.

Singapore Airlines Stock Down 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:SINGF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850. Singapore Airlines has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

