Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,803,300 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 13,000,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,700.8 days.
Singapore Airlines Stock Down 4.4 %
OTCMKTS:SINGF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850. Singapore Airlines has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90.
Singapore Airlines Company Profile
