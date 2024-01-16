Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 2,083,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,436,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

SBSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 309.6% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 19.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 315,299 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 22.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter worth $345,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

