Short Interest in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Drops By 20.0%

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wag! Group Trading Down 3.6 %

PET opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.36. Wag! Group has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 184.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wag! Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Dylan Allread sold 16,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $28,726.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,263.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Dylan Allread sold 16,605 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $28,726.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,129 shares in the company, valued at $602,263.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder John P. Szabo, Jr. bought 81,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $144,272.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,050,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,563 shares of company stock worth $133,686 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in Wag! Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wag! Group by 3,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

