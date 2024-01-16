Short Interest in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Increases By 19.8%

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 39.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,572,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rimini Street by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,342,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 947,948 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in Rimini Street by 43.6% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 2,817,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 856,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rimini Street by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 510,706 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the third quarter worth about $1,104,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Rimini Street Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. Rimini Street has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.32.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Rimini Street had a net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 53.85%. The business had revenue of $107.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.