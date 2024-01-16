Short Interest in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Declines By 20.2%

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.18 per share, with a total value of $25,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,714,325.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRBI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 10.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 19.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on Red River Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Red River Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.61. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.53 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

