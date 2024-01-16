Short Interest in Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Grows By 12.5%

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLUY remained flat at $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. Metallurgical Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24.
Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile
