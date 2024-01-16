Short Interest in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Grows By 19.6%

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of LIAN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 225,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,232. LianBio has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $456.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.15.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that LianBio will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of LianBio from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LianBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on LianBio from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in LianBio in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LianBio by 23.2% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 800,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 150,676 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LianBio by 14.9% in the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 137,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

