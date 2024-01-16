Short Interest in Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Drops By 17.6%

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,838,900 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 2,230,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,043.2 days.
Kobe Steel Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KBSTF remained flat at $12.40 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. Kobe Steel has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $14.45.
Kobe Steel Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kobe Steel
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Kobe Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kobe Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.