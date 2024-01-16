Short Interest in Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Drops By 17.6%

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,838,900 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 2,230,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,043.2 days.

Kobe Steel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KBSTF remained flat at $12.40 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. Kobe Steel has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Get Kobe Steel alerts:

Kobe Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses worldwide. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot and cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

Receive News & Ratings for Kobe Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kobe Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.