Short Interest in IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Decreases By 13.5%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,800 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 5,017,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 367.9 days.

IWG Stock Performance

IWGFF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 429,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,400. IWG has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; workplace recovery; and reception services and conference products.

