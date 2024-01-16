Short Interest in IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Decreases By 13.5%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,800 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 5,017,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 367.9 days.
IWG Stock Performance
IWGFF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 429,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,400. IWG has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98.
About IWG
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IWG
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.