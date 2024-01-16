Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Grows By 22.8%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 191.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.