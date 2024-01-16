Short Interest in Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Decreases By 13.8%

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 702,300 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 814,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $12.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85. Hufvudstaden AB has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $12.20.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile
