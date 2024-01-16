Short Interest in Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Decreases By 13.8%

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 702,300 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 814,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $12.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85. Hufvudstaden AB has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Get Hufvudstaden AB (publ) alerts:

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments: Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centres.

Receive News & Ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.