Short Interest in Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Decreases By 27.3%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HRBR remained flat at $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $90.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.82. Harbor Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Harbor Diversified had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.06 million during the quarter.

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

